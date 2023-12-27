(KTLA) – Actor Danny Masterson, known for his role in the sitcom “That ‘70s Show,” was received by the North Kern State Prison on Wednesday, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

The 47-year-old was sentenced to 30 years-to-life in prison on Sept. 7 for raping two women.

An initial jury failed to reach verdicts on the three counts of rape Masterson was facing in December 2022 and a mistrial was declared.

Prosecutors retried Masterson on all counts earlier this year, and he was found guilty of two of the three counts on May 31.

He had been held in Los Angeles County jail in the months since while post-sentencing hearings were held and issues resolved, including the turnover of all the guns Masterson owned, some of which had to be located.

His wife, actor Bijou Phillips, filed for divorce in the weeks that followed the verdict after a marriage of nearly 12 years.

FILE- Ashton Kutcher, left, and Danny Masterson present the award for collaborative video of the year at the CMT Music Awards at Music City Center on June 7, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP, File)

Both incidents occurred at Masterson’s Hollywood-area home in 2003 when he was at the height of his fame due to the success of “That ‘70s Show.”

A verdict on the third count – an allegation that Masterson also raped a longtime girlfriend – was not reached.

Masterson starred with Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and Topher Grace in “That ‘70s Show” from 1998 to 2006.

It will be more than 25 years before Masterson will be eligible for parole. Masterson’s lawyers said they plan to appeal the conviction.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.