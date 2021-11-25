Thanksgiving dinner served to servicemen and women at Goodfellow Air Force Base

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Thanksgiving is a time to be surrounded by family but for those who serve our country, going home to see loved ones is not always an option.

Leadership at Goodfellow Air Force Base gathered at the Western Winds Dining Facility to serve Thanksgiving dinner to servicemen and women who were unable to go home this year.

“Today is the best day of the year!” said Col. James Finlayson. “We get to come out as wing leadership and feed those who support us everyday and go out and do their missions.”

This tradition is important to those like Command Chief Rebecca Arbona, who is familiar with spending holidays away after being deployed around this time last year.

“It’s amazing to be back with family. I just came back from a deployment. My last thanksgiving was down range and if you’ve never thought about it before, you think about it when your in the middle of it right? And for us, to be able, as leadership, to come over here and serve and take part in it, its amazing,” said Arbona.

For many, this is their first holiday away from home, but airmen like Alexander Beidler are excited for what’s to come.

“Honestly, I’m grateful just to finally make it through boot camp, finally start my life as a young man to develop and become better, learn a new skill and be able to help people around,” said Beidler.

“For a lot of them, this is there first time away from home since they’ve signed up, gone through basic military training and are here for their technical training right now,” said Col. Reilman. “We did actually have a Korean linguist and we just served him his first ever Thanksgiving meal,so its great to bring him in as apart of the 17th training wing family.”

This is a time to grateful but also to show gratitude to those who sacrifice so much for their country.

Happy Thanksgiving Concho Valley!