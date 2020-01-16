TGSO: Two separate traffic stops both lead to drug busts

TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas – According to the Tom Green County Sheriff’s office, on January 16, Deputy William Kirkland stopped Channing Tate, 27, for a traffic violation. Tate pulled over near the 1300 block of North Chadbourne Street.

During the stop, Deputy Kirkland noticed indications of criminal activity and called for assistance from the San Angelo Police Department K-9 unit. The K-9 alerted to the presence of narcotics.

According to a press release from the TGSO, Deputy Kirkland then searched the vehicle and found “multiple containers of illegal narcotics, 27 syringes containing a total 9.8 grams of methamphetamine, a clear plastic bag containing 1.2 grams of methamphetamine, 58 empty syringes and multiple empty plastic bags.”

Tate was arrested for Manufacture and Delivery of Controlled Substance.

In a separate traffic stop conducted on January 15, Deputy Dwayne Zavala stopped Jonathan Allen, 47, near the 7400 block of Rust Road.

That stop lead to a search and 5.51 grams of methamphetamine was found in Allen’s possession.

Allen was arrested for Possession Of Controlled Substance.