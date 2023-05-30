SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Department wants to remind citizens to stay safe during one of the busiest times of the year.

“With more people outdoors and participating in activities, it is important that we take precautions to ensure the safety of our community,” said the TGCS.

The TGCS ask that citizen prioritize safety and responsibility while enjoying activities such as hiking, swimming or just spending time with family and friends. Drivers are urged to follow all traffic laws, never drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol and ensure everyone traveling in the vehicle is wearing their seatbelt.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has the following tips for beating the heat:

Apply sunscreen with an SPF of at least 15 (reapply as needed)

Never leave children or pets unattended in a vehicle

Pay attention to heat advisories

Seek medical attention immediately for any signs of heat-related illness

Take frequent water breaks

Wear light clothing

“The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office wishes everyone a happy, safe, and healthy start to the summer season. Congratulations again to our graduates!” said TGCS.