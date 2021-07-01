TGC Sheriff and FBI investigation nets arrest of suspect with methamphetamine, heroin, and US currency

SAN ANGELO, Texas — An investigation by the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the FBI, led to the arrest of a man officers say was in possession of large amounts of methamphetamine, heroin, and US currency.

According to a statement issued by the Tom Green County Sheriff’s office, Tyler Ashton was pulled over by officers with the Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 where officers discovered the illegal drugs and currency.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies then conducted a search a “a location in San Angelo,” where they found more amphetamine.

Ashton was booked into the Tom Green County Jail on charges of Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance, 200 grams to 400 grams. If convicted, he could face up to 99 years in prison.