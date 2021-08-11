TGC Immunization Clinic to require appointments

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Immunization Clinic will begin requiring appointments, “effective immediately,” according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo this morning, Wednesday, August 11, 2021.

The city says the changes are being made “as a result of the increase in number of COVID infections and the inability to social distance due to limited space.”

To schedule a vaccination appointment, patients can call (325) 657-4214 Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to noon & 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

