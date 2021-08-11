TGC Immunization Clinic to require appointments

MASON-- There are not a lot of high school football programs in the state of Texas with a track record of success over the past decade quite like Mason.

The Punchers have won 10 straight district titles, won at least 10 games in eight seasons, and made three state championships, winning two.

Entering their third season under head coach Michael McLeod, the program is expected to have continued success. Mason is 6th in the 2A Division I preseason poll, despite having only seven starters back from last season.

Hear what senior Will Ince and head coach McLeod had to say about the team's mentality in the video above.