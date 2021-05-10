TGC Health Department opens registration for COVID-19 vaccines

News
Posted: / Updated:
Coronavirus Update

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Registration is open for COVID-19 vaccinations through the Tom Green County Health Department, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo on Monday morning, May 10, 2021.

A limited supply of the single-dose Johnson and Jonson vaccine and the two-dose Moderna vaccine are available to anyone over the age of 18. The vaccines will be administered on May 11 and May 12.

To register for a vaccination follow one of the links below:

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine registration

First or second doses – May 11 at the McNease Convention Center, 501 Rio Concho Dr.

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine registration

Single-dose – May 12 at the Health Department Clinic, 2030 Pulliam, Ste. 8

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.