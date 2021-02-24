TGC Health Department opening registration for COVID-19 vaccinations

FILE – In this Jan. 5, 2021, file photo, healthcare worker receives a second Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot at Beaumont Health in Southfield, Mich. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

SAN ANGELO, TEXAS — The Tom Green County Health Department will open limited registration for those who would like to receive a vaccination against COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.

According to the statement, “The San Angelo Health Department is opening registration for COVID-19 vaccinations to:

People 65 years of age and older

People 18 years of age and older with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19, such as but not limited to: Cancer Chronic kidney disease COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies Solid organ transplantation Obesity and severe obesity (body mass index of 30 kg/m2 or higher) Pregnancy Sickle cell disease Type 2 diabetes



“Please note that current vaccine availability is extremely limited. If approved, someone from the City will be contacting you soon to schedule your appointment.

“If you are interested, please visit our website at cosatx.us/VaccineForm.”