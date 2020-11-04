TGC Health Department has announced the death of another patient from COVID-19

SAN ANGELO, TX – The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the death of another patient from causes related to COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo this afternoon, Wednesday, November 4, 2020.

According to the release the patient was a woman in her 70s from McCulloch County. No other information about the patient was included in the release.

So far, 92 patients have died from causes related to coronavirus infection in Tom Green County. 57 of those patients were residents of Tom Green County, 35 of the patients were residents of other counties.