TGC Health Department Confirms two new deaths from causes related to COVID-19

SAN ANGELO, TEXAS — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the deaths of two additional patients from causes related to COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo this afternoon, Friday, December 18, 2020.

According to the release the patients were a woman in her 60s from Tom Green County, and a man in his 80s from Tom Green County. No other information about the patient was included in the release.

So far, 193 patients have died from causes linked to infection with Coronavirus. 129 of those patients were residents of Tom Green County; 64 were from other counties.

The full statement, issued by the City of San Angelo, is below.

The Health Department has confirmed two additional COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County:

Female, 60s, Tom Green County

Male, 80s, Tom Green County

This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 193: 129 from Tom Green County and 64 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patients at this time.

El Departamento de Salud ha confirmado dos muertes adicionales relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green:

· Mujer, 60s, condado de Tom Green

· Hombre, 80s, condado de Tom Green

Esto eleva el recuento total de muertes relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green a 193: 129 del condado de Tom Green y 64 de otros condados. No tenemos más información sobre los pacientes en este momento.