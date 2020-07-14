TGC Health Department confirms two more deaths from COVID-19

San Angelo, TX — In a statement released just after 1:40 p.m., the City of San Angelo announced two more COVID-19 related deaths have been confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department.

One patient, a woman in her 30s, marks the first death of someone under the age of 50 from the disease in San Angelo. The second patient was a woman in her 70s. Information about underlying health conditions was not included in the statement.

The City of San Angelo has not released any other information regarding the patients.

