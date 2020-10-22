TGC Health Department confirms two more coronavirus deaths

SAN ANGELO, TX — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the deaths of two more patients from causes related to COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo this afternoon, Thursday, October 22, 2020.

According to the statement the patients were a man in his 70s from Kimble County and a man in his 70s from Tom Green County. No other information about the patients was included in the release.

So far, 84 patients have died from causes related to coronavirus in Tom Green County, 55 of those patients were from Tom Green County, 29 of them were from other counties.