TGC Health Department confirms two additional deaths from COVID-19

News
Posted: / Updated:
Coronavirus Update

SAN ANGELO, TX — The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed two additional deaths from causes related to COVID-19, according to a statement released by the City of San Angelo on Tuesday afternoon, September 1, 2020.

The patients were a man in his 60s and a man in his 40s. Both patients were residents of Tom Green County. No further information about the patients was included in the release.

So far 58 patients have died of COVID-19 related causes. 42 were residents of Tom Green County; 16 were residents of other counties.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.