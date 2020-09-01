TGC Health Department confirms two additional deaths from COVID-19

SAN ANGELO, TX — The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed two additional deaths from causes related to COVID-19, according to a statement released by the City of San Angelo on Tuesday afternoon, September 1, 2020.

The patients were a man in his 60s and a man in his 40s. Both patients were residents of Tom Green County. No further information about the patients was included in the release.

So far 58 patients have died of COVID-19 related causes. 42 were residents of Tom Green County; 16 were residents of other counties.