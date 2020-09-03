TGC Health Department confirms two additional deaths from COVID-19

SAN ANGELO, TX — The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed two additional deaths from causes related to COVID-19, according to a statement released by the City of San Angelo on Thursday afternoon, September 3, 2020.

The patients were a woman in her 80s and a man in his 70s. The woman was a resident of Coleman County and the man was a resident of Tom Green County. No further information about the patients was included in the release.

So far 60 patients have died of COVID-19 related causes. 43 were residents of Tom Green County; 17 were residents of other counties.