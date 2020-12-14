TGC Health Department Confirms three new deaths from causes related to COVID-19

SAN ANGELO, TEXAS — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the death of three additional patients from causes related to COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo this afternoon, Monday, December 14, 2020.

According to the release thee patients were a woman in her 50s from Tom Green County, a man in his 60s from Tom Green County, and a man in his 70s from Pecos County. No other information about the patient was included in the release.

So far, 188 patients have died from causes linked to infection with Coronavirus. 124 of those patients were residents of Tom Green County; 64 were from other counties.

The full statement, issued by the City of San Angelo, is below.

The Health Department has confirmed three additional COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County:

Male, 60s, Tom Green County

Female, 50s, Tom Green County

Male, 70s, Pecos County

This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 188: 124 from Tom Green County and 64 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patients at this time.

El Departamento de Salud ha confirmado tres muertes adicionales relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green:

• Hombre, 60s, condado de Tom Green

• Mujer, 50s, condado de Tom Green

• Hombre, 70s, condado de Pecos

Esto eleva el recuento total de muertes relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green a 188: 124 del condado de Tom Green y 64 de otros condados. No tenemos más información sobre los pacientes en este momento.