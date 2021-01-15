TGC Health Department Confirms three new deaths from causes related to COVID-19

SAN ANGELO, TEXAS — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the death of three additional patients from causes related to COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo this afternoon, Friday, January 15, 2021.

According to the release the patients were a man in his 40s from Tom Green County, a woman in her 70s from Crockett County, and a woman in her 90s from Tom Green County. No other information about the patients was included in the release.

So far, 244 patients have died from causes linked to infection with Coronavirus. 160 of those patients were residents of Tom Green County; 84 were from other counties.

The full statement, issued by the City of San Angelo, is below.

The Health Department has confirmed three additional COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County:

Female, 90s, Tom Green County

Male, 40s, Tom Green County

Female, 70s, Crockett County

This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 244: 160 from Tom Green County and 84 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patients at this time.

El Departamento de Salud ha confirmado tres muertes adicionales relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green:

Mujer, 90s, condado de Tom Green

Hombre, 40s, condado de Tom Green

Mujer, 70s, condado de Crockett

Esto eleva el recuento total de muertes relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green a 244: 160 del condado de Tom Green y 84 de otros condados. No tenemos más información sobre los pacientes en este momento.