TGC Health Department confirms three more COVID-19 deaths

SAN ANGELO, TX — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the deaths of three additional patients from causes related to COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo Wednesday afternoon, August 26, 2020.

The three patients were a man in his 60s from Tom Green County, a man in his 80s from Concho County, and a man in his 80s from Schleicher County. There was no other information about the patients included in the release.

So far, 53 people have died from causes related to COVID-19 in Tom Green County. 39 patients were from Tom Green County, 14 were from other counties.