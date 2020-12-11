TGC Health Department Confirms two new deaths from causes related to COVID-19

UPDATE — 1:08 P.M — Less than an hour after the City of San Angelo announced the death of one patient from causes related to COVID-19 on Friday, they announced the confirmation of a the death of a second patient. According to the second statement the patient was a man in his 90s from Tom Green County.

This brings the number of patients who have died from causes related to infection with Coronavirus to 182. 121 of those patients were from Tom Green County, 62 were residents of other counties.

The updated statement, in full, is below.

One more death to report:

Male, 90s, TGC

This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 183: 121 from Tom Green County and 62 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patient at this time.

Del Departamento de Salud:

Una muerte más que informar:

Hombre, 90 años, TGC

Esto eleva el recuento total de muertes relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green a 183: 121 del condado de Tom Green y 62 de otros condados. No tenemos más información sobre el paciente en este momento.

SAN ANGELO, TX — Friday, December 11, 12:36 P.M. — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the death of one additional patient from causes related to COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo this afternoon, Friday, December 11, 2020.

According to the release the patient was a man in his 80s from McCulloch County. No other information about the patient was included in the release.

So far, 182 patients have died from causes linked to infection with Coronavirus. 120 of those patients were residents of Tom Green County; 62 were from other counties.

The full statement, issued by the City of San Angelo, is below.

The Health Department has confirmed an additional COVID-19-related death in Tom Green County:

Male, 80s, McCulloch County

This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 182: 120 from Tom Green County and 62 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patient at this time.

El Departamento de Salud ha confirmado una muerte adicional relacionada con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green:

Hombre, 80 años, condado de McCulloch

Esto eleva el recuento total de muertes relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green a 182: 120 en el condado de Tom Green y 62 en otros condados. No tenemos más información sobre el paciente en este momento.