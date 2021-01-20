TGC Health Department Confirms one new death from causes related to COVID-19

SAN ANGELO, TEXAS — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the death of one additional patient from causes related to COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo this afternoon, Wednesday, January 20, 2021.

According to the release the patient was a man in his 60s from Tom Green County. No other information about the patient was included in the release.

So far, 254 patients have died from causes linked to infection with Coronavirus. 165 of those patients were residents of Tom Green County; 89 were from other counties.

The full statement, issued by the City of San Angelo, is below.

The Health Department has confirmed an additional COVID-19-related death in Tom Green County:

Male, 60s, Tom Green County

This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 254: 165 from Tom Green County and 89 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patient at this time.