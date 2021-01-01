TGC Health Department Confirms one new death from causes related to COVID-19.

SAN ANGELO, TEXAS — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the death of one additional patient from causes related to COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo this afternoon, Friday, January 1, 2020.

According to the release the patient was a man in his 80s from Crockett County. No other information about the patient was included in the release.

So far, 212 patients have died from causes linked to infection with Coronavirus. 137 of those patients were residents of Tom Green County; 75 were from other counties.

The full statement, issued by the City of San Angelo, is below.

The Health Department has confirmed an additional COVID-19-related death in Tom Green County:

Male, 80s, Crockett County

This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 212: 137 from Tom Green County and 75 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patient at this time.

El Departamento de Salud ha confirmado una muerte adicional relacionada con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green:

Hombre, 80s, condado de Crockett

Esto eleva el recuento total de muertes relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green a 212: 137 del condado de Tom Green y 75 de otros condados. No tenemos más información sobre el paciente en este momento.