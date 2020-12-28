TGC Health Department Confirms one new death from causes related to COVID-19.

SAN ANGELO, TEXAS — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the death of one additional patient from causes related to COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo this afternoon, Monday, December 28, 2020.

According to the release the patient was a man in his 40s from Tom Green County. No other information about the patient was included in the release.

So far, 207 patients have died from causes linked to infection with Coronavirus. 136 of those patients were residents of Tom Green County; 71 were from other counties.

The full statement, issued by the City of San Angelo, is below.

The Health Department has confirmed an additional COVID-19-related death in Tom Green County:

Male, 40s, Tom Green County

This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 207: 136 from Tom Green County and 71 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patient at this time.

El Departamento de Salud ha confirmado una muerte adicionale relacionada con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green:

· Hombre, 40s, condado de Tom Green

Esto eleva el recuento total de muertes relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green a 207: 136 del condado de Tom Green y 71 de otros condados. No tenemos más información sobre el paciente en este momento.