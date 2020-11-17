TGC Health Department confirms one more death linked to COVID-19

SAN ANGELO, TX — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed another death from causes related to COVID-19, according to a statement released by the City of San Angelo this afternoon, November 17, 2020.

According to the release, the patient was a man in his 80s from Tom Green County. No other information about the patient was included in the release.

So far, 112 patients have died from causes linked to infection with coronavirus. 68 of those patients were residents of Tom Green County, 44 were residents of other counties.

