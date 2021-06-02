TGC Health Department confirms one more death from COVID-19

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the death of an additional patient from causes related to infection with coronavirus, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo on Wednesday afternoon, June 2, 2021.

According to the statement the patient was a woman in her 60s from Tom Green County. No other information about the patient was included in the release.

So far, 311 patients have died in Tom Green County from causes related to COVID-19. 201 of those patients were residents of om Green County. 110 were from other counties.

The full statement by the City of San Angelo is below:

The Health Department has confirmed an additional COVID-19-related death in Tom Green County:

– Female, 60s, Tom Green County

This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 311: 201 from Tom Green County and 110 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patient at this time.

El Departamento de Salud ha confirmado una muerte adicional relacionada con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green:

– Mujer, 60s, condado de Tom Green

Esto eleva el recuento total de muertes relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green a 311: 201 en el condado de Tom Green y 110 en otros condados. No tenemos más información sobre el paciente en este momento.