TGC Health Department confirms one more death from COVID-19

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the death of one additional patient from causes related to COVID-19, according to a statement released by the City of San Angelo late this morning, Thursday, March 18, 2021.

The patient was a woman in her 50s from Coke County, according to the statement. No other information was released about the patient.

The full statement is below.

The Health Department has confirmed an additional COVID-19-related death in Tom Green County:

– Female, 50s, Coke County

This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 306: 198 from Tom Green County and 108 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patient at this time.

El Departamento de Salud ha confirmado una muerte adicional relacionada con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green:

– Mujer, 50s, condado de Coke

Esto eleva el recuento total de muertes relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green a 306: 198 del condado de Tom Green y 108 de otros condados. No tenemos más información sobre el paciente en este momento.