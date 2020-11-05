TGC Health Department confirms new death from COVID-19

SAN ANGELO, TX — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the death of another patient from causes related to COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo this afternoon, Thursday November, 5, 2020.

According to the statement the patient was a man in his 60s from Howard County. No other information about the patient was included in the release.

So far, 93 patients have died from causes related to coronavirus infection in Tom Green County. 57 of those patients were residents of Tom Green County, 36 were residents of other counties.