TGC Health Department Confirms four new deaths from causes related to COVID-19

SAN ANGELO, TEXAS — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the death of three additional patients from causes related to COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo this afternoon, Wednesday, January 6, 2020.

According to the release the patients were a man in his 40s from Taylor County, a woman in her 70s from Tom Green County, and a man in his 80s from Runnels County, and a woman in her 90s from Runnels County. No other information about the patients was included in the release.

So far, 225 patients have died from causes linked to infection with Coronavirus. 146 of those patients were residents of Tom Green County; 79 were from other counties.

The full statement, issued by the City of San Angelo, is below.

The Health Department has confirmed four additional COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County:

Female, 70s, Tom Green County

Male, 80s, Runnels County

Female, 90s, Runnels County

Male, 40s, Taylor County

This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 225: 146 from Tom Green County and 79 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patients at this time.

El Departamento de Salud ha confirmado quatro muertes adicionales relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green:

Mujer, 70s, condado de Tom Green

Hombre, 80s, condado de Runnels

Mujer, 90s, condado de Runnels

Hombre, 40s, condado de Taylor

Esto eleva el recuento total de muertes relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green a 225: 146 del condado de Tom Green y 79 de otros condados. No tenemos más información sobre los pacientes en este momento.