TGC Health Department Confirms four new deaths from causes related to COVID-19

The Health Department has confirmed four additional COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County:

Male, 70s, Tom Green County

Male, 60s, Tom Green County

Male, 80s, Tom Green County

Male, 60s, Tom Green County

This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 241: 158 from Tom Green County and 83 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patients at this time.

El Departamento de Salud ha confirmado cuatro muertes adicionales relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green:

Hombre, 70s, condado de Tom Green

Hombre, 60s, condado de Tom Green

Hombre, 80s, condado de Tom Green

Hombre, 60s, condado de Tom Green

Esto eleva el recuento total de muertes relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green a 241: 158 del condado de Tom Green y 83 de otros condados. No tenemos más información sobre los pacientes en este momento.