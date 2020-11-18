TGC Health Department confirms four more deaths linked to COVID-19

SAN ANGELO, TX — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the deaths of four more people from causes related to COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo this afternoon, Wednesday, November 18, 2020.

According to the statement the patients were a woman in her 70s from Tom Green County, a man in his 80s from Sterling County, a man in his 50s from Nolan County, and a man in his 80s from Coke County. No other information about the patients was included in the statement.

So far, 116 patients have died from causes linked to infection with Coronavirus in Tom Green County. 69 of the patients were residents of Tom Green County; 47 were residents of other counties.