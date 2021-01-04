TGC Health Department Confirms five new deaths from causes related to COVID-19.

SAN ANGELO, TEXAS — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the death of five additional patients from causes related to COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo this afternoon, Monday, January 4, 2020.

According to the release the patients were three women in their 70s from Tom Green County, a woman in her 80s from Tom Green County, and a man in his 90s from Irion County. No other information about the patients was included in the release.

So far, 218 patients have died from causes linked to infection with Coronavirus. 142 of those patients were residents of Tom Green County; 76 were from other counties.

The full statement, issued by the City of San Angelo, is below.

The Health Department has confirmed five additional COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County:

Female, 80s, TGC

Female, 70s, TGC

Female, 70s, TGC

Female, 70s, TGC

Male, 90s, Irion County

This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 218: 142 from Tom Green County and 76 from other counties.

We do not have any further information about the patients at this time.