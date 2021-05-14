TGC Health Department confirms death of one more patient from COVID-19

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the death of one more patient due to complications related to infection with Coronavirus, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo this afternoon, Friday, May 14, 2021.

According to the statement, the patient was a man in his 60s from Coke County. No other information was released about the patient.

So far, 309 patients have died from complications related to COVID-19. 199 of those patients were residents of Tom Green County. 110 were residents of other counties.

The full statement by the City of San Angelo is below.

The Health Department has confirmed an additional COVID-19-related death in Tom Green County:

– Male, 60s, Coke County

This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 309: 199 from Tom Green County and 110 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patient at this time.

El Departamento de Salud ha confirmado una muerte adicional relacionada con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green:

– Hombre, 60s, condado de Coke

Esto eleva el recuento total de muertes relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green a 309: 199 en el condado de Tom Green y 110 en otros condados. No tenemos más información sobre el paciente en este momento.