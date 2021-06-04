TGC Health Department confirms 312th COVID-19 death

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the death of an additional patient from causes related to infection with coronavirus, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo this afternoon, Friday, June 4, 2021.

According to the release the patient was a woman in her 50s from McCulloch County. No other information about the patient was included in the statement.

So far, 312 patients have died from causes related to COVID-19 in Tom Green County. Of those patients, 201 were residents of Tom Green County. 111 patients were residents of other counties.

The full statement is below:

The Health Department has confirmed an additional COVID-19-related death in Tom Green County:

– Female, 50s, McCulloch County

This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 312: 201 from Tom Green County and 111 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patient at this time.

El Departamento de Salud ha confirmado una muerte adicional relacionada con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green:

– Mujer, 50s, condado de McCulloch

Esto eleva el recuento total de muertes relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green a 312: 201 del condado de Tom Green y 111 de otros condados. No tenemos más información sobre el paciente en este momento.