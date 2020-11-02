TGC Health Department confirms 91st COVID-19 death

SAN ANGELO, TX — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the death of another patient from causes related to COVID-19 infection, according to a statement released by the City of San Angelo this afternoon, Monday, November 2, 2020.

According to the release, the patient was a man in his 60s from Tom Green County. No other information about the patient was included in the release.

So far, there have been 91 deaths from causes related to infection with coronavirus in Tom Green County. 57 of those patients were residents of Tom Green County; 34 were residents of other counties.