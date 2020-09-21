TGC Health Department confirms 68th death from COVID-19

SAN ANGELO, TX — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the death of another patient from causes related to COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo on Monday afternoon, September 21, 2020.

The patient was a woman in her 80s from Tom Green County. No other information about the patient was included in the statement.

This brings the total number of deaths from causes related to COVID-19 to 68 in Tom Green County. 48 of the patients were residents of Tom Green County; 20 were residents of other counties.

