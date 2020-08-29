TGC Health Department confirms 55th COVID-19 death

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed another death from causes related to COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo on Saturday afternoon, August 29, 2020.

According to the statement the patient was a male in his 60s from Crockett County. No other information about the patient was included in the release.

So far 55 people have died from COVID-19 related causes in Tom Green County. 40 patients were residents of Tom Green County; 15 were residents of other counties.

