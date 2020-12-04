TGC Health Department confirms 5 new COVID-19 deaths

SAN ANGELO, TX — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the deaths of five additional patients from causes related to COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo this afternoon, Friday, December 4, 2020.

According to the release the patients were a man in his 60s from Tom Green County, a man in his 80s from Tom Green County, a man in his 80s from Tom Green County, a man in his 70s from Tom Green County, and a man in his 40s from Schleicher County. No other information about the patients was included in the release.

So far, 165 patients have died from causes linked to infection with Coronavirus. 109 of those patients were residents of Tom Green County; 56 were from other counties.