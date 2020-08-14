TGC Health Department confirms 42nd COVID-19 death

SAN ANGELO, TX — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the death of another patient from causes related to Coronavirus, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo shortly before 1 p.m, Friday, August 14, 2020.

According to the statement the patient was a woman in her 70s from Howard County. No other information about the patient was included in the release.

So far, 40 people have died from causes related to COVID-19 in Tom Green County. 31 from Tom Green County, and 11 from other counties.