TGC Health Department confirms 4 new COVID-19 deaths

SAN ANGELO, TX — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the deaths of four additional patients from causes related to COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo this afternoon, Tednesday, November 26, 2020.

According to the release the patients were a woman in her 50s from Tom Green County, a man in his 70s from Tom Green County, a man in his 80s from Tom Green County, and a man in his 90s from Sutton County. No other information about the patients was included in the release.

So far, 137 patients have died from causes linked to infection with Coronavirus. 88 of those patients were residents of Tom Green County; 49 were from other counties.