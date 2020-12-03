TGC Health Department confirms 4 new COVID-19 deaths

SAN ANGELO, TX — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the deaths of four additional patients from causes related to COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo this afternoon, Thursday, December 3, 2020.

According to the release the patients were a man in his 60s from Tom Green County, a woman in her 70s from Tom Green County, a man in his 70s from Nolan County, and a man in his 60s from Sutton County. No other information about the patients was included in the release.

So far, 160 patients have died from causes linked to infection with Coronavirus. 105 of those patients were residents of Tom Green County; 55 were from other counties.

Below is the full statement, from the City of San Angelo.

The Health Department has confirmed 4 additional COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County:

Male, 60s, Tom Green County

Female, 70s, Tom Green County

Male, 70s, Nolan County

Male, 60s, Sutton County

This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 160: 105 from Tom Green County and 55 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patients at this time.

El Departamento de Salud ha confirmado 4 muertes adicionales relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green:

Hombre, 60 años, condado de Tom Green

Mujer, 70 años, condado de Tom Green

Hombre, 70s, condado de Nolan

Hombre, 60s, condado de Sutton

Esto eleva el recuento total de muertes relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green a 160: 105 del condado de Tom Green y 55 de otros condados. No tenemos más información sobre los pacientes en este momento.