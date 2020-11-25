TGC Health Department confirms 4 additional COVID-19 deaths

SAN ANGELO, TX — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the deaths of four additional patients from causes related to COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo this afternoon, Wednesday, November 25, 2020.

According to the release the patients were a woman in her 90s, two women in their 70s, and a man in his 80s. All four patients were residents of Tom Green County. No other information about the patients was included in the release.

So far, 133 patients have died from causes linked to infection with Coronavirus. 85 of those patients were residents of Tom Green County; 48 were from other counties.