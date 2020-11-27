TGC Health Department confirms 2 additional COVID-19 deaths

SAN ANGELO, TX — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the deaths of two additional patients from causes related to COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo this afternoon, Friday, November 27, 2020.

According to the release the patients were a woman in her 60s from Tom Green County, a woman in her 70s from Tom Green County. No other information about the patients was included in the release.

So far, 139 patients have died from causes linked to infection with Coronavirus. 90 of those patients were residents of Tom Green County; 49 were from other counties.