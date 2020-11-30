TGC Health Department confirms 3 new COVID-19 deaths

SAN ANGELO, TX — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the deaths of three additional patients from causes related to COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo this afternoon, Monday, November 30, 2020.

According to the release the patients were a man in his 60s, and two men in their 70s. All three of the patients were residents of Tom Green County. No other information about the patients was included in the release.

So far, 151 patients have died from causes linked to infection with Coronavirus. 98 of those patients were residents of Tom Green County; 53 were from other counties.