TGC Health Department confirms 3 new COVID-19 deaths

SAN ANGELO, TX — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the deaths of three additional patients from causes related to COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo this afternoon, Monday, December 1, 2020.

According to the release the patients were a man in his 70s, a man in his 50s, and a woman in her 80s. All three of the patients were residents of Tom Green County. No other information about the patients was included in the release.

So far, 154 patients have died from causes linked to infection with Coronavirus. 101 of those patients were residents of Tom Green County; 53 were from other counties.