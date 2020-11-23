TGC Health Department confirms 3 additional COVID-19 deaths

SAN ANGELO, TX — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the deaths of three additional patients from causes related to COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo this afternoon, Monday, November 23, 2020.

According to the release the patients were two men in their 60s and one man in his 70s. All three patients were residents of Tom Green County. No other information about the patients was included in the release.

So far, 127 patients have die from causes linked to infection with Coronavirus. 79 of those patients were residents of Tom Green County; 48 were from other counties.