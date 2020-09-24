TGC Health Department confirms 26 new positive cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death

SAN ANGELO, TX — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed 26 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death from causes related to COVID-19, according to two statements released this afternoon, Thursday, September 24, 2020.

According to one statement, the patient was a man in his 80s from Tom Green County. No additional information about the patient was included in the release.

So far, there have been 72 deaths from causes related do COVID-19 in Tom Green County. 51 of the patients were from Tom Green County, and 21 were from other counties.

The new positive cases were made up of 9 PCR cases and 17 antigen cases.

Total positive cases: 3,641

Active cases: 177

Currently hospitalized: 17