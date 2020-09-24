TGC Health Department confirms 26 new positive cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death

SAN ANGELO, TX — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed 26 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death from causes related to COVID-19, according to two statements released this afternoon, Thursday, September 24, 2020.

According to one statement, the patient was a man in his 80s from Tom Green County. No additional information about the patient was included in the release.

So far, there have been 72 deaths from causes related do COVID-19 in Tom Green County. 51 of the patients were from Tom Green County, and 21 were from other counties.

The new positive cases were made up of 9 PCR cases and 17 antigen cases.

Total positive cases: 3,641

Active cases: 177

Currently hospitalized: 17

GenderAgeRace/EthnicityCounty of ResidenceTest Type
Male46HispanicEctorPCR
Female17HispanicRunnelsPCR
Female56WhiteOut of statePCR
Female56WhiteTGCPCR
Female57WhiteTGCPCR
Female16WhiteTGCPCR
Male20UnknownTGCPCR
Female46HispanicTGCPCR
Female72HispanicTGCPCR
Female16HispanicTGCAntigen
Male40HispanicTGCAntigen
Male12HispanicTGCAntigen
Male38HispanicTGCAntigen
Male20HispanicTGCAntigen
Male72WhiteTGCAntigen
Female14OtherTGCAntigen
Female35WhiteTGCAntigen
Female32UnknownTGCAntigen
Male42WhiteTGCAntigen
Male51WhiteTGCAntigen
Female23UnknownTGCAntigen
Male34UnknownTGCAntigen
Female58WhiteRunnelsAntigen
Male35UnknownRunnelsAntigen
Male18WhiteDallasAntigen
Female93WhiteRunnelsAntigen

