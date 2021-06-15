TGC Health Department confirms 2 new cases of COVID-19 for Tuesday, June 15, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed two new positive cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County today, Tuesday, June 15, 2021.
The full COVID-19 report, issued by the City of San Angelo, is below:
Total positive cases: 16,923
Active cases: 15
Currently hospitalized: 3
New positives for today: 2
Informe COVID-19 del 15 de junio de 2021
Total de casos positivos: 16,923
Casos activos: 15
Actualmente hospitalizados: 3
Nuevos aspectos positivos para hoy: 2
|Gender
|Age
|Race/Ethnicity
|County of Residence
|Test Type
|Male
|60
|White
|Tom Green County
|Antigen
|Female
|62
|White
|Tom Green County
|Antigen