TGC Health Department confirms 2 new cases of COVID-19 for Tuesday, June 15, 2021

Coronavirus Update

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed two new positive cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County today, Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

The full COVID-19 report, issued by the City of San Angelo, is below:

June 15, 2021 COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 16,923

Active cases: 15

Currently hospitalized: 3

New positives for today: 2

Informe COVID-19 del 15 de junio de 2021

Total de casos positivos: 16,923

Casos activos: 15

Actualmente hospitalizados: 3

Nuevos aspectos positivos para hoy: 2

GenderAgeRace/EthnicityCounty of ResidenceTest Type
Male60WhiteTom Green CountyAntigen
Female62WhiteTom Green CountyAntigen

