TGC Health Department confirms 2 additional COVID-19 deaths

SAN ANGELO, TX — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the deaths of two additional patients from causes related to COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo this afternoon, Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

According to the release the patients were a woman in their 70s and a woman in her 90s. Both patients were residents of Tom Green County. No other information about the patients was included in the release.

So far, 129 patients have die from causes linked to infection with Coronavirus. 81 of those patients were residents of Tom Green County; 48 were from other counties.