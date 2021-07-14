TGC Health Department confirms 15 new positive cases of COVID-19

San Angelo, TEXAS — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed 15 new positive cases of COVID-19, according to a report released by the City of San Angelo today, Wednesday, July 14, 2021.

The full report is below:

July 14, 2021 COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 17,055

Active cases: 93

Currently hospitalized: 6

New positives for today: 15

Informe COVID-19 del 14 de julio de 2021

Total de casos positivos: 17055

Casos activos: 93

Actualmente hospitalizados: 6

Nuevos aspectos positivos para hoy: 15

GenderAgeRace EthnicityCounty of ResidenceTest Type
Male38WhiteTom Green County (TGC)PCR
Male53BlackTGCPCR
Male67WhiteTGCPCR
Female65WhiteTGCPCR
Female25HispanicTGCAntigen
Female6IndianCrockettAntigen
Female10IndianCrockettAntigen
Male31HispanicConchoAntigen
Male24WhiteTGCAntigen
Male42HispanicTGCAntigen
Male22HispanicTGCAntigen
Male24WhiteTGCAntigen
Female42HispanicTGCAntigen
Male60UnknownTravisAntigen
Male24UnknownTGCAntigen

