TGC Health Department confirms 15 new positive cases of COVID-19

San Angelo, TEXAS — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed 15 new positive cases of COVID-19, according to a report released by the City of San Angelo today, Wednesday, July 14, 2021.
The full report is below:
July 14, 2021 COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 17,055
Active cases: 93
Currently hospitalized: 6
New positives for today: 15
Informe COVID-19 del 14 de julio de 2021
Total de casos positivos: 17055
Casos activos: 93
Actualmente hospitalizados: 6
Nuevos aspectos positivos para hoy: 15
|Gender
|Age
|Race Ethnicity
|County of Residence
|Test Type
|Male
|38
|White
|Tom Green County (TGC)
|PCR
|Male
|53
|Black
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|67
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|65
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|25
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|6
|Indian
|Crockett
|Antigen
|Female
|10
|Indian
|Crockett
|Antigen
|Male
|31
|Hispanic
|Concho
|Antigen
|Male
|24
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|42
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|22
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|24
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|42
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|60
|Unknown
|Travis
|Antigen
|Male
|24
|Unknown
|TGC
|Antigen