TGC Health Department confirms 11 new positive cases of COVID-19

San Angelo, TEXAS — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed 11 new positive cases of COVID-19, according to a report released by the City of San Angelo this afternoon, July 13, 2021.
The full report is below:
Total positive cases: 17,040
Active cases: 83
Currently hospitalized: 5
New positives for today: 11
Informe COVID-19 del 13 de julio de 2021
Total de casos positivos: 17040
Casos activos: 83
Actualmente hospitalizados: 5
Nuevos aspectos positivos para hoy: 11
|Gender
|Age
|Race/Ethnicity
|County of Residence
|Test Type
|Female
|38
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|33
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|34
|Black
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|27
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|41
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|22
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|26
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|15
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|68
|White
|Reagan
|Antigen
|Male
|44
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|40
|Unknown
|Crockett
|Antigen