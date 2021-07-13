TGC Health Department confirms 11 new positive cases of COVID-19

SAN ANGELO, Texas - Fort Concho will celebrate the National Day of the Cowboy on Saturday, July 24, starting at 9 a.m. at the American Plains Artists summer show at Barracks 6 off Henry O’ Flipper Street on the fort’s northeast corner. Coffee, juice, fruit and breakfast pastries will be available. The day’s program is free to all.

At 9:30 a.m., Angelo State University’s Devon Stewart, who has a doctorate in art history, will provide a short tour and briefing of this year’s show. The Concho Cowboy Company will follow at 10 a.m. with a performance of one of their award winning skits in the barracks 5 & 6 courtyard.