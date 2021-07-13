TGC Health Department confirms 11 new positive cases of COVID-19

San Angelo, TEXAS — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed 11 new positive cases of COVID-19, according to a report released by the City of San Angelo this afternoon, July 13, 2021.

The full report is below:

July 13, 2021 COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 17,040

Active cases: 83

Currently hospitalized: 5

New positives for today: 11

Informe COVID-19 del 13 de julio de 2021

Total de casos positivos: 17040

Casos activos: 83

Actualmente hospitalizados: 5

Nuevos aspectos positivos para hoy: 11

GenderAgeRace/EthnicityCounty of ResidenceTest Type
Female38WhiteTGCPCR
Male33WhiteTGCAntigen
Female34BlackTGCAntigen
Female27WhiteTGCAntigen
Male41HispanicTGCAntigen
Male22WhiteTGCAntigen
Male26WhiteTGCAntigen
Female15HispanicTGCAntigen
Female68WhiteReaganAntigen
Male44WhiteTGCAntigen
Male40UnknownCrockettAntigen

