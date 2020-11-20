TGC Health Department announces two deaths linked to COVID-19

SAN ANGELO, TX — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed two more deaths from causes related to COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo this afternoon, Friday, November 20, 2020.

According to the release the patients were a man in his 60s and a woman in her 80s, both from Tom Green County. No other information about the patients was included in the release.

So far, 120 patients have died from causes related to infection with Coronavirus in Tom Green County. 73 of the patients were residents of Tom Green County, 47 were residents of other counties.