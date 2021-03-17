TGC Health Department announces one more death from causes related to COVID-19

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health department has confirmed the death of one more person from causes related to COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo this afternoon, Wednesday, March 17, 2021.

According to the statement the patient was a man in his 70s from Tom Green County. No other information about the patient was included in the statement.

The full statement is below.

The Health Department has confirmed an additional COVID-19-related death in Tom Green County:

– Male, 70s, Tom Green County

This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 305: 198 from Tom Green County and 107 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patient at this time.

El Departamento de Salud ha confirmado una muerte adicional relacionada con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green:

– Hombre, 70s, condado de Tom Green

Esto eleva el recuento total de muertes relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green a 305: 198 del condado de Tom Green y 107 de otros condados. No tenemos más información sobre el paciente en este momento.